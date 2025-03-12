Hauser Jets Soar in Mid-Hoosier Conference Boys Basketball Honors

The Mid-Hoosier Conference has released its 2024-25 All-Conference Boys Basketball Team, and it was a high-flying year for the Hauser Jets. The program’s dominance on the hardwood was reflected in the postseason accolades, as seven Jets players earned recognition, including four first-team selections.

Leading the way was Collin Buck, who was named MHC Most Outstanding Player after a stellar season where he was a force in the paint and a leader on both ends of the court. Joining him on the first team were Ledger Gelfius, Gavin Keller, and Taeshaun Tungate, all of whom played key roles in Hauser’s impressive campaign.

Hauser Head Coach Trent Moorhead also received well-earned recognition, being named MHC Coach of the Year after guiding the Jets to their first sectional championship since 2017. Under his leadership, Hauser took off and never looked back, proving they were one of the top teams in the conference.

With the talent and momentum Hauser has built, the Jets are poised to keep soaring in seasons to come, continuing their tradition of excellence in Mid-Hoosier Conference basketball.