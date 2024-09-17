Hauser Jets Show Resilience in Soccer and Tennis

Boys Soccer: Jets Run Out of Fuel Against Greenwood Christian The Hauser boys soccer team battled fiercely but ultimately ran out of steam in a 5-0 loss to 1A No. 3 Greenwood Christian Academy. Luke Bruner’s performance in goal was remarkable, as he stopped 23 shots, keeping the game scoreless for nearly 50 minutes. However, a series of penalties allowed GCA to break through and pile on the goals. The Jets (4-4-2) will regroup quickly as they travel to face Greensburg tonight.

Girls Volleyball: Tough Loss to Seymour The Hauser girls volleyball team couldn’t find their rhythm against Seymour, losing in straight sets (25-5, 25-7, 25-7). Aleigha Wickliffe led the attack with 2 kills, while Maley Jordan anchored the defense with 7 digs. The Jets will look to improve as they take on Brown County tonight in another road contest.

Boys Tennis: Jets Soar Past Edinburgh In a non-conference matchup, the Hauser boys tennis team switched up their lineup and secured a 4-1 victory over Edinburgh. RJ Foster and Joel Bechtel led the way with wins at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, while both doubles teams dominated their matches. Hauser (7-5) will travel to Waldron today, hoping to build on this momentum.