Hauser Jets Seal MHC Softball Title with Shutout

The Jets are flying high! Hauser locked up the Mid-Hoosier Conference crown with a convincing 12-0 win over Waldron Wednesday in Hope. Haven Hartwell tossed a two-hit shutout, while the offense fired on all cylinders.

Lucie Asher crushed a home run as part of a 2-for-3 effort. Izzy Brunner also went 2-for-3, Haylin Campbell drove in two runs on a 2-for-4 night, and Cheyenne Moody swiped three bases to go along with her pair of RBIs. Kaitlyn Robinson also knocked in two as the Jets improved to 12-5 overall and a perfect 11-0 in conference play.

With Waldron and South Decatur forfeiting the remaining games, Hauser will close the regular season at Morristown Thursday.