Hauser Jets Fly High in Soccer, Fall in Volleyball

Boys Soccer:

The Hauser Jets Boys Soccer team celebrated senior day in style with a 5-1 win over Austin. Seniors Ethan House and Peyton Bennett led the charge, with House scoring twice. Corbin Beverly and Layton Jordan each added a goal, while Camden Grimes assisted twice. The Jets improved to 4-3-2, and their offense is soaring high at the right time in the season.

Girls Soccer:

The Hauser Girls Soccer team continues to search for their first win after falling 4-0 to University. The Jets worked hard but couldn’t match University’s attacking play. They’ll look to regroup and refocus heading into their next set of matches.

Volleyball:

It was a tough match for the Hauser Volleyball team, as they fell in straight sets to Borden (25-18, 25-12, 25-11). Despite a strong effort from Charleston Gelfius, who had three kills and four aces, the Jets couldn’t keep up with Borden’s attack. The team will be working hard to bounce back in their next game.

Girls Golf:

In the Mid-Hoosier Conference Girls Golf tournament, Hauser finished third as a team. Cheyanne Moody led the Jets with a score of 113, followed by Beckah Sessions with a 116 and Abigayle Trotter with a 119. It was a solid showing for the Jets, who continue to build confidence as they progress through the season.