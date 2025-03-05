Hauser Jets Fly High in Sectional Opener, Soar Past Shawe Memorial

Hauser wasted no time making a statement in the Milan Sectional, steamrolling Shawe Memorial 80-26 in their opening-round matchup. The second-ranked Jets took off early, racing out to a 20-4 lead after one quarter, and never looked back. By halftime, the game was all but decided as Hauser extended the margin to 51-12.

With the win, Hauser (21-3) advances to the sectional semifinals, where they will face Trinity Lutheran on Friday at 6:00 p.m. The Cougars earned their spot in the next round with a hard-fought 40-33 victory over Jac-Cen-Del.

Balanced scoring was key for the Jets, as five players reached double figures. Ledger Gelfius led the offensive attack with 14 points, while Taeshaun Tungate, Gavin Keller, and Collin Buck each contributed 12. Stryker Gill added 10, and Waylon Harper chipped in nine.

Hauser has been an offensive powerhouse all season, and Tuesday’s win was just another example of how explosive this team can be. With their eyes set on a deep postseason run, the Jets will look to continue their high-flying attack against Trinity Lutheran on Friday.