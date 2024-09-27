Hauser Jets Fly High in Cross-Country, Struggle in Soccer and Volleyball

Boys Soccer: Jets Fall in Knightstown Nail-Biter

The Hauser Jets boys soccer team fell just short in a 1-0 loss to Knightstown. Despite the tough defeat, Peyton Bennett was stellar in goal, making 9 saves. Corbin Beverly was named Man of the Match for his performance, but the Jets will need to find more offensive firepower in their next game against Oldenburg Academy on Monday, September 30, at 5:30 PM.

Volleyball: Jets Grounded by Trinity Lutheran

The Hauser volleyball team hit turbulence in their match against Trinity Lutheran, falling in straight sets: 15-25, 10-25, 7-25. Charleston Gelfius led the team with 5 kills, while Maley Jordan put up 10 digs, but the Jets couldn’t get their offense off the ground. They’ll look to regroup and soar higher in their next match.

Cross-Country: Jets Sprint to Victory at Great Pumpkin Invitational

The Hauser boys cross-country team took home the team title at the Great Pumpkin Invitational, scoring 64 points to outpace the competition. Nolan Dailey led the charge with a second-place finish, clocking in at 16:30.04. The Jets now prepare for the Mid-Hoosier Conference Meet on Saturday, September 28, where they’ll look to keep flying high.