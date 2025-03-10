Hauser Jets Fly High, Claim First Sectional Title Since 2017

The Hauser Jets are taking flight once again, soaring to their first sectional title in eight years with a dominant 81-49 victory over Milan in the Class 1A sectional championship.

Fueled by their battle-tested senior class, the Jets took off early, with Ledger Gelfius sinking three triples in the opening quarter and Taeshaun Tungate igniting the offense in the second half. Hauser’s defense locked down Milan, forcing tough shots while dominating the glass behind Collin Buck’s 15-point, eight-rebound effort.

The Jets left no doubt in this one, leading 40-27 at halftime before slamming the door shut in the second half. With Tungate and Gelfius leading the charge, Hauser put on a high-flying offensive showcase, refusing to let another championship opportunity slip away.

Now, Hauser (23-3) turns its focus to regionals, where they’ll face Indianapolis Lutheran at 1 PM on Saturday in Martinsville. Fans can catch all the action live on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM, with Jonathan Titus and myself bringing the play-by-play, starting at 12:30 PM.

The Jets have their sights set on even bigger things, and with their high-powered offense, they could be soaring toward a deep postseason run.