Hauser Jets Fire on All Cylinders in Sectional Shutout of Jac-Cen-Del

Class A No. 5-ranked Hauser opened its postseason campaign with authority, silencing the home crowd in Osgood by blanking Jac-Cen-Del 6-0 in the opening round of sectional play.

Senior ace Simeon Wasil was untouchable on the mound, firing a complete-game three-hit shutout while racking up 12 strikeouts. He also did damage at the plate, going 2-for-3 and launching a home run to power the Jets to their 17th win of the season.

Kam Blair stayed hot in the batter’s box, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Holden Pittman added a pair of runs batted in as well.

The Jets (17-3) advance to face Rising Sun in Saturday’s semifinal, with the championship game set for Monday evening. Hauser looks like a team on a mission to win its first sectional title since 2021 and is playing its best baseball at just the right time.