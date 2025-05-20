Hauser Jets Clinch Mid-Hoosier Baseball Crown in Style

There was no messing around on senior night in Hope as the seventh-ranked Hauser Jets blasted past Morristown 17-0 in a five-inning mercy-rule win. With the victory, the Jets secured their eighth consecutive Mid-Hoosier Conference title and moved to 13-3 overall and a perfect 10-0 in league play.

Holden Pittman and RJ Foster combined on a one-hit shutout, while the offense erupted for eight runs in the fourth. Kam Blair tripled, doubled, and drove in two. Simeon Wasil and Pittman each added two RBIs. With senior leadership and clutch hitting, the Jets look primed to make another postseason run.