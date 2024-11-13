Hauser Jets Capture First Win in Game of the Week

In our featured Game of the Week on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM, the Hauser Lady Jets earned their first victory of the season with a commanding 48-30 win over the Brown County Eagles. Coming off a tough season opener loss to Edinburgh, the Jets focused on cutting turnovers and strengthening their defense—and it paid off. Senior Norah Berkenstock was unstoppable in the first half, scoring 13 of her 16 points to help Hauser secure a solid lead. Sophomore Aleigha Wickliffe added 10 points, while Kennedy Konradi contributed five. Hauser also dominated on the boards, with June Berkenstock pulling down nine rebounds and Haven Hartwell adding eight.

On the Brown County side, Ava Stogsdill showed impressive scoring ability, leading the Eagles with 19 points. Zoe Jackson added seven points, and Michaela Smith grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds. Despite a strong start and a brief lead in the first quarter, Brown County couldn’t keep up with Hauser’s well-rounded performance. Hauser’s victory not only boosted their record but also showcased the team’s growth in managing turnovers and controlling rebounds.