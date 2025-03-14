Hauser Jets Aiming for Takeoff in Regional Showdown

The Hauser Jets (23-3) are flying high into the Martinsville Regional, where they’ll face Indianapolis Lutheran (8-15) on Saturday at 1 PM with a trip to Semi-State on the line.

Hauser’s season has been pure dominance, averaging 69.6 points per game while suffocating opponents to just 46.3 points per contest. Lutheran, despite their losing record, is a battle-tested team that has faced the toughest schedule in Class 1A.

Key Matchups to Watch:

Hauser – Collin Buck (14.3 PPG, 5.9 RPG), Stryker Gill (7.7 APG), Taeshaun Tungate (double-digit scorer)

Lutheran – LJ Ward (12.6 PPG, 4.4 SPG), Raishaun McHaney (6’8” center, 6.2 RPG)

If the Jets stick to their fast-paced offense and defensive intensity, they have a golden opportunity to capture their first regional title since 2006—the year of their only state championship. The pressure is on, and Hauser is ready for liftoff.