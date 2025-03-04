Hauser Jets Aim for Takeoff Against Shawe Memorial

The Milan Sectional gets underway tonight as the Hauser Jets (20-3) take on the Shawe Memorial Hilltoppers (7-16) at 6:00 p.m. Hauser has been soaring all season, winning 12 of their last 13 games and outscoring opponents by nearly 40 points per game in that span. They enter the tournament fresh off an 80-49 rout of Greenwood Christian Academy and have made a habit of running teams off the floor.

Shawe Memorial has struggled, dropping four straight games, including a 75-39 loss to Rising Sun in their final regular-season outing. History isn’t on their side either, as Hauser has won six of the last seven meetings between these teams, including a dominant 78-29 victory in January. If the Jets take off early, this one could be over fast.

Elsewhere in sectional play, Trinity Lutheran faces Jac-Cen-Del at 7:45 p.m. in Milan, while Edinburgh hosts a doubleheader featuring Waldron vs. Southwestern (Shelbyville) at 6:00 p.m. and North Decatur vs. Knightstown at 7:30 p.m. South Dearborn will host Batesville vs. Greensburg at 6:00 p.m., and in Seymour, the Owls (16-6) will take on Floyd Central (4-18) at 7:30 p.m.