Hauser High School Sports- 9/20

Boys’ Tennis: Jets Fight Hard Against Trinity Lutheran

The Hauser Jets came close to a win but narrowly fell 3-2 to Trinity Lutheran in boys’ tennis. Standout performances by RJ Foster at No. 3 singles and the doubles team of Jayden Blair and Hunter Pappano helped keep the Jets in the match. Hauser’s strong showing indicates that they’re close to taking flight, and they’ll look to break through in their next matchup.

Volleyball: Jets Show Progress Despite Loss to South Decatur

The Hauser Jets volleyball team faced off against a high-flying South Decatur squad, falling in three sets. Despite the result, Charleston Gelfius and Haylin Campbell stood out with their performances, showcasing the Jets’ potential. Hauser continues to build toward future success as they focus on improving their game.