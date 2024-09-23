Hauser – Gritty Performances Across the Board

Boys’ Soccer – Jets Grounded by Southwestern

Hauser’s boys’ soccer team struggled to gain altitude against Southwestern (Shelby), falling 5-1. Ethan House managed to put the Jets on the scoreboard, thanks to an assist from Camden Grimes, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the strong Southwestern attack. Goalie Peyton Bennett worked hard, tallying 13 saves, but the Jets will need to refuel and regroup for their next game.

Boys’ Tennis – All-Conference Honors for Bechtel Brothers

The Hauser boys’ tennis team had several impressive performances at the Mid-Hoosier Conference Individual Tournament. The doubles duo of Jentzen and Joel Bechtel finished runner-up at No. 1 doubles, earning All-Conference honors. Kam Blair and Colten Hatton also fought hard in singles play but came up short in their respective brackets. This team is showing promise as they continue to improve.

Cross-Country – Jets Take Sixth in Tough Field

Hauser’s boys’ cross-country team placed sixth at the Ray Gerkin Invitational, led by a strong fifth-place finish from Nolan Dailey. Mason Moore and Koleson Gerentz also posted solid times, helping the Jets stay competitive in a talented field. With continued hard work, this team is gearing up for even better results down the line.