Hauser Golf Takes Runner-Up, Pappano Captures MHC Crown

The Hauser boys golf team made a strong showing in the Mid-Hoosier Conference Championship, finishing second behind North Decatur. Leading the way was Hunter Pappano, who fired a tournament-best 73 to earn medalist honors and All-Conference recognition.

Marshall Moody added a solid 91 to join Pappano on the All-Conference squad. Brenden Burton and Colten Hatton both turned in 92s, while Keegan Humphrey rounded out the Jets’ total with a 108. It was a standout performance for Hauser, who proved they can swing with the best in the conference.