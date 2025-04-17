Hauser Girls Tennis Falls to Greensburg Despite Lineup Shuffle

The Hauser Jets girls tennis team experimented with a new singles lineup on Wednesday night but fell 5-0 to a solid Greensburg squad.

Kaydenze Brock made her first appearance at No. 1 singles but dropped her match 6-0, 6-0. Isabella Price and Charleston Gelfius followed in singles play, while doubles pairings Abby Manley/Kaycee Ridgley and Maley Jordan/June Berkenstock battled hard but couldn’t find a breakthrough.

Despite the loss, the Jets gained valuable experience across the board and continue to build chemistry heading into the heart of the season.