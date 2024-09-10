Hauser Girls Soccer, Volleyball, & Boys Tennis- 9/10

Despite a valiant effort, the Hauser Jets girls soccer team was grounded by Knightstown, suffering a 5-1 defeat. Addyson Russell provided a silver lining for the Jets by scoring her first goal of the season, but it wasn’t enough to lift her team past the Panthers. Hauser, still seeking their first win, will take to the field again soon with hopes of turning their fortunes around. Stay tuned as the Jets aim to soar in their upcoming matches.

Hauser Jets volleyball was unable to find their footing in their matchup against Batesville, falling in straight sets. Charleston Gelfius led the Jets with five kills, while Madaline Wilmer contributed five assists. Hauser will regroup and work to bounce back as they prepare for their next game.