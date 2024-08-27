Hauser Girls Soccer & Boys Tennis
Hauser Girls Soccer Makes History
Hauser girls soccer made history Monday, scoring their first-ever goal in a 1-1 tie against Salem. Lily Roll netted the historic goal, marking a significant milestone for the team. The Jets’ defense held strong, with Haylin Campbell recording five crucial saves to help secure the tie. The team continues to grow and develop as they prepare for their next challenge, looking to build on this positive momentum.
Hauser Boys Tennis Sweeps Milan
Hauser boys tennis was in top form Monday, sweeping Milan 5-0 in a dominant display. The Jets won all matches in straight sets, with standout performances from Hunter Pappano at No. 1 singles, Kam Blair at No. 2 singles, and Colten Hatton at No. 3 singles. In doubles, Jentzen and Joel Bechtel easily defeated their opponents, while Jayden Blair and RJ Foster secured a solid win at No. 2 doubles. The Jets continue their strong season as they prepare for their next match.