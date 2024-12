The Hauser girls basketball team hit the road to face Shawe Memorial, keeping it close early but ultimately falling 57-37. The Lady Jets trailed by just two points after the first quarter but couldn’t maintain the momentum against a tough opponent.

Norah Berkenstock led Hauser with 13 points, while June Berkenstock added nine. The Lady Jets, now 6-4, are still flying high this season and look to refuel as they prepare for their next matchup.