Hauser Girls Basketball Falls to Rising Sun Despite Strong Effort

The Hauser girls basketball team fell just short in a tough road matchup against Rising Sun, losing 57-44 on Saturday. The Jets held a 36-33 lead after three quarters but were unable to hold off a fourth-quarter surge from the Shiners.

Hauser’s offensive attack was led by Braelyn Williams, who scored 11 points with a combination of sharp shooting and crafty drives. Norah Berkenstock added 10 points, continuing to showcase her reliability as a scorer and rebounder. However, the Jets struggled to contain Rising Sun’s late-game push, which included timely three-pointers and fast-break opportunities.

Despite the loss, Hauser showed flashes of brilliance, particularly in their defensive effort through the first three quarters. The Jets will look to bounce back in their next contest as they aim to sharpen their late-game execution and maintain their strong start to the season.