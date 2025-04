Addyson Russell’s star keeps rising. The freshman phenom broke Hauser’s 200-meter dash record—twice—at Saturday’s Madison Invite, clocking 27.01 in the finals. She also placed second in the 100-meter dash and long jump.

Nolan Dailey led the boys with top-three finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200, while Luke Bruner impressed in both throws. The Jet boys finished fifth and the girls sixth in a strong showing.