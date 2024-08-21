Hauser Duo Wins Hauser Hokum-Karem

The Hauser cross-country team hosted their annual Hokum-Karem meet on Tuesday, and the duo of Adrean Tungate and Nolan Dailey emerged victorious, covering the six total miles in an impressive 32 minutes and 6 seconds.

The Hokum-Karem format, which involves two-person teams running alternating miles, provided a fun and competitive start to the season. Tungate and Dailey took an early lead and maintained their advantage throughout the race, showcasing their strong teamwork and endurance.

Hauser’s other teams also performed well, with Mason Moore and Max Moore finishing fifth, and several other pairs placing in the top 20. The Jets are off to a strong start this season, and this win sets a positive tone as they prepare for upcoming races on Saturday at Blue River Park at the Southwestern Invitational.