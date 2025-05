The Hauser Jets fell behind early and couldn’t recover in a 9-6 loss at Morristown. The Yellow Jackets scored all nine of their runs in the first inning. Haven Hartwell pitched all six innings and struck out six, but the Jets couldn’t climb back. Lexie Hamilton went 2-for-3, and four different players drove in runs for Hauser, which had already clinched the Mid-Hoosier title.