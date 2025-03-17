Hauser Captures First Regional Title Since 2006, Advances to Semi-State

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Hauser Jets are regional champions. The #2-ranked Jets delivered a dominant performance in the Class A regional final, defeating Indianapolis Lutheran 70-52 at Martinsville on Saturday.

Hauser set the tone early with a suffocating zone defense that shut down Lutheran’s driving lanes and forced tough perimeter shots. The Saints, who struggled from beyond the arc all season, couldn’t find a rhythm, while Hauser took full control.

The Jets held a 12-10 edge after the first quarter, but their offense ignited in the second, outscoring Lutheran 20-8 to take a commanding 32-18 halftime lead. Taeshaun Tungate sparked an 11-2 run, stretching the lead to double digits, while Stryker Gill buried a clutch three-pointer to help Hauser stay in control.

In the second half, the Saints made a brief push, cutting the lead to 37-25, but Ledger Gelfius responded with a dagger from beyond the arc, igniting a 13-2 scoring burst. By the start of the fourth, Hauser was in cruise control, leading 50-27. The exclamation point came in the closing minutes when Alex Cord threw a lob to Collin Buck, who slammed it home, sending the Hauser crowd into a frenzy.

Gill delivered a triple-double, finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, while Gelfius led all scorers with 16 points. Keller and Tungate each contributed 13 points, showcasing Hauser’s balanced offensive attack.

With the regional championship trophy in hand, the Jets (24-3) now shift their focus to Seymour, where they’ll face #4 Orleans in the Class A semi-state semifinal at 10 AM this Saturday. The winner moves on to the semi-state championship at 8 PM against either #1 Clay City or Liberty Christian.

If Hauser wins both games, they’ll punch their ticket to the Class A State Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 29 at 10:30 AM.