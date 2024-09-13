Hauser Boys Tennis, Volleyball, & Girls Soccer- 9/13

Hauser Boys Tennis Dominates Morristown

The Hauser boys tennis team put on a clinic against Morristown, securing a 4-1 Mid-Hoosier Conference victory. The Jets saw dominant performances from Hunter Pappano at No. 1 singles, who took down Dalton McMichael 6-1, 6-3, and Kam Blair at No. 2 singles, winning 6-2, 6-1 over Eli Graves.

In doubles play, the Bechtel brothers, Jentzen and Joel, were in top form, blanking their opponents Ruston Kleine and Gage Frey 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Jayden Blair and RJ Foster cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Mason Bentley and Ethan Tryon. Hauser now stands at 6-5 overall and remains unbeaten in conference play at 3-0.