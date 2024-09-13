Hauser Boys Tennis, Volleyball, & Girls Soccer- 9/13
Hauser Boys Tennis Dominates Morristown
The Hauser boys tennis team put on a clinic against Morristown, securing a 4-1 Mid-Hoosier Conference victory. The Jets saw dominant performances from Hunter Pappano at No. 1 singles, who took down Dalton McMichael 6-1, 6-3, and Kam Blair at No. 2 singles, winning 6-2, 6-1 over Eli Graves.
In doubles play, the Bechtel brothers, Jentzen and Joel, were in top form, blanking their opponents Ruston Kleine and Gage Frey 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Jayden Blair and RJ Foster cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Mason Bentley and Ethan Tryon. Hauser now stands at 6-5 overall and remains unbeaten in conference play at 3-0.
Hauser Volleyball Falls to Shelbyville
The Hauser volleyball team fought hard but couldn’t keep up with Shelbyville, falling 3-0. The Jets were competitive early on, keeping the first set tight at 25-17, but the Golden Bears pulled away in the second and third sets, winning 25-13 and 25-10.
Charleston Gelfius was a standout for Hauser with four kills and four aces, while Aleigha Wickliffe added four kills and a block. Setter Leah Manley led the team with eight assists, and Maley Jordan anchored the defense with 10 digs. The Jets will look to regroup for their upcoming match.
Hauser Girls Soccer Draws Trinity Lutheran
The Hauser girls soccer team earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Trinity Lutheran on Thursday. Lucie Asher scored the Jets’ lone goal, giving her team the lead before the Cougars found an equalizer. Hauser’s record moves to 0-6-3 on the season, and they will aim to secure their first win in their next match.