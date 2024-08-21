Hauser Boys Tennis Team Shows Promise in Season Opener

The Hauser boys tennis team kicked off their season on Tuesday with a competitive match against Shelbyville. While the Jets fell 4-1, there were several bright spots that suggest a promising season ahead. Kam Blair secured a strong win at No. 2 singles, defeating Kashton Laycock 6-1, 6-4. Blair’s performance highlighted his resilience and skill on the court.

Despite the overall loss, the team demonstrated their potential with close matches at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. Hunter Pappano put up a solid fight at No. 1 singles before falling 6-3, 6-1. Graydon Kilps faced a tough opponent at No. 3 singles, while the doubles teams of Jentzen and Joel Bechtel, and Jayden Blair and RJ Foster, showed great effort in their matches.

The Jets will use this experience as a stepping stone as they continue to build on their strengths. Hauser will take on Brown County tomorrow!