Hauser Boys Tennis Rallies for Victory as Soccer and Volleyball Face Setbacks

Hauser’s boys’ tennis team secured their first Mid-Hoosier Conference win of the season, defeating Southwestern (Shelby) 4-1. Hunter Pappano had a marathon match at No. 1 singles, pulling out a hard-fought 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 victory, while Kam Blair won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles. Colten Hatton made quick work of his opponent at No. 3 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 win, and the No. 2 doubles team of Jayden Blair and RJ Foster cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 victory. The Jets are gaining momentum as they prepare for their upcoming matches.

It was a rough outing on the soccer field for Hauser’s boys’ team as they suffered their first defeat of the season, falling 9-1 to Class A No. 4 Indianapolis Lutheran. Ethan House provided the lone goal for the Jets with an unassisted effort. Goalkeeper Luke Bruner was busy, racking up 16 saves in 65 minutes of action, while Tony Telez added four saves in relief. The midfield play of Camden Grimes was a bright spot as he battled throughout the game.

In girls’ soccer, the Jets also came up short, losing 4-1 to Greenwood Christian Academy. Once again, it was Lily Roll who found the back of the net for Hauser, continuing her strong form. Goalkeeper Haylin Campbell was a standout in net, making 20 saves to keep her team in the match.

Hauser’s volleyball team will take the court tonight in a showdown against Columbus North at 7:15 p.m., looking to bounce back from recent setbacks.