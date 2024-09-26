Hauser Boys Tennis & Girls Soccer- 9/26

Hauser Jets Fly Past Oldenburg Academy in Boys Tennis

The Hauser Jets boys tennis team soared to a 3-2 victory over Oldenburg Academy in a thrilling, closely contested match. The Jets proved they could handle the turbulence, with strong performances in doubles and No. 2 singles.

Kam Blair led the charge at No. 2 singles, winning 6-1, 6-0 in a dominating performance. In doubles, Jentzen and Joel Bechtel cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles, while the No. 2 doubles team of Jayden Blair and RJ Foster soared to a 6-0, 6-0 win, securing the team victory.

Although Hunter Pappano lost a heartbreaker at No. 1 singles, going down 6-4, 4-6, 12-10, and Colten Hatton dropped his No. 3 singles match 6-2, 7-6 (2), the Jets still flew high enough to come out on top. Their victory shows they have the engine power to navigate close matches.

Hauser Girls Soccer Scores Big Over Scottsburg

The Hauser Jets girls soccer team netted their second win of the season with a convincing 3-1 victory over Scottsburg. With an explosive offensive attack, the Jets were able to keep their momentum soaring.

Lily Roll was the offensive powerhouse for Hauser, scoring two goals and leading the charge. Lucie Asher added another goal to put the match out of reach. Kylee Wallace assisted on one of the goals, showing strong teamwork in the attacking third.

On the defensive side, Haylin Campbell was a wall in goal, making 11 saves to keep Scottsburg at bay. Hauser’s defense held strong, allowing the Jets to control the tempo and maintain their lead.

With their second win under their belts, the Jets are showing they have the firepower to take off for a strong finish to the season.