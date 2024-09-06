Hauser Boys Tennis, Boys Soccer, & Volleyball- September 5th

The Hauser Jets Boys Tennis team put up a strong fight but ultimately fell 4-1 to Indian Creek. The highlight of the day came at 1st doubles, where Jentzen and Joel Bechtel battled through three sets to win 7-6 (7), 5-7, (10-8) in a thrilling super tiebreaker. Despite their victory, Hauser’s singles players faced tough opposition, with Hunter Pappano falling 6-0, 6-0 at 1st singles and Kam Blair narrowly losing in three sets at 2nd singles, 3-6, 6-2, (10-8). The Jets will take this experience in stride and look to soar higher in their next match.

The Hauser Jets Boys Soccer team played a competitive 1-1 draw against Trinity Lutheran on Thursday. The Jets got on the board early thanks to a beautiful free kick by Ethan House, assisted by Camden Grimes. Trinity Lutheran leveled the match with a penalty kick after an unfortunate foul in the box. Hauser goalkeeper Luke Bruner was a standout in goal, recording nine saves to keep his team in the game. Though the Jets couldn’t secure a win, they will take the draw and look to improve when they travel to Oldenburg Academy on Saturday.