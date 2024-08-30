Hauser Boys Soccer & Volleyball
Hauser Boys Soccer Edges Indiana Math and Science Academy: Jets Soar to 2-1 Victory
The Hauser Jets took flight last night with a 2-1 victory over Indiana Math and Science Academy. Ethan House got the Jets off to a flying start, scoring early on a beautifully placed ball from Nicholas Mann. The Jets had to circle back after Indiana Math and Science tied the game late in the first half, but Nicholas Mann delivered again, converting a penalty kick in the second half to give Hauser the lead.
The game’s intensity ramped up, with both teams trading chances like a high-stakes dogfight. Man of the match, Corbin Holzer, held the line with stellar defense, while Luke Bruner protected the goal with 11 saves. The Jets remain undefeated and will look to keep their engines running smoothly in their next home game against Indianapolis Lutheran on Tuesday at 6:00 PM.
Hauser Volleyball Falls to Indianapolis Lutheran: Jets Grounded in Three Sets
The Hauser Jets volleyball team encountered turbulence on the court last night, losing to Indianapolis Lutheran in three sets: 25-9, 25-16, 25-9. The Jets showed some lift in the second set, keeping it competitive, but couldn’t maintain altitude as they were eventually grounded by the Saints’ strong performance.
The Jets will be working hard to fine-tune their game as they prepare for their next matchup.