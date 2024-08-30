Hauser Boys Soccer & Volleyball

Hauser Boys Soccer Edges Indiana Math and Science Academy: Jets Soar to 2-1 Victory

The Hauser Jets took flight last night with a 2-1 victory over Indiana Math and Science Academy. Ethan House got the Jets off to a flying start, scoring early on a beautifully placed ball from Nicholas Mann. The Jets had to circle back after Indiana Math and Science tied the game late in the first half, but Nicholas Mann delivered again, converting a penalty kick in the second half to give Hauser the lead.

The game’s intensity ramped up, with both teams trading chances like a high-stakes dogfight. Man of the match, Corbin Holzer, held the line with stellar defense, while Luke Bruner protected the goal with 11 saves. The Jets remain undefeated and will look to keep their engines running smoothly in their next home game against Indianapolis Lutheran on Tuesday at 6:00 PM.