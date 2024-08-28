Hauser Boys Soccer Draws with Jac-Cen-Del After Early Lead

Hauser boys soccer team started strong against Jac-Cen-Del on Tuesday, with Ethan House scoring within the first 28 seconds of the match. Despite outshooting their opponents 26-6, the Jets couldn’t maintain their lead and settled for a 1-1 draw.

Jac-Cen-Del equalized in the 56th minute, and although Hauser created numerous scoring opportunities, they were unable to find the back of the net again. Goalkeeper Luke Bruner made five saves to help secure the draw for the Jets.

Hauser’s determination and attacking play were evident throughout the match as they continue to push for more wins this season.