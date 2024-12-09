Hauser Boys Basketball Continues Dominance

The Hauser boys basketball team is off to a flying start, extending their record to 3-0 with two statement wins this weekend.

Friday Night Blowout

The Jets hosted Morristown for Homecoming and used a 16-2 run to start the third quarter, blowing open a close game en route to a 77-40 victory. Stryker Gill and Ledger Gelfius each hit four three-pointers and scored 18 and 14 points, respectively. Gavin Keller added 12 points, while Collin Buck and Alex Cord each chipped in 9.

Saturday Night Rout

On Saturday, Hauser traveled to Trinity Lutheran and left no doubt, racing to a 46-16 halftime lead and finishing with an 86-29 victory. Gill and Buck again led the way with 18 points apiece, while Keller added 13.

Looking Ahead

The Jets are flying high and look to keep their perfect season alive with a conference clash next week.