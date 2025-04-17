Hauser Baseball Stays Hot Behind Wasil’s Gem

The Class A No. 3 Hauser Jets continued their unbeaten run with a dominant 9-0 shutout win over Mid-Hoosier Conference rival North Decatur on Wednesday night.

Simeon Wasil was simply untouchable, tossing a one-hit shutout while striking out 14 Chargers. He also helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs. The Jets’ offense stayed patient and timely, breaking a scoreless tie with a four-run sixth inning and tacking on five more in the seventh.

Lukas Christian went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Dillon Lambert added two more hits in a balanced 10-hit attack. Peyton Bennett also chipped in with two RBIs. The Jets are now 4-0 on the season and 3-0 in conference play.