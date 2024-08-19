Hauser Athletics Recap: Volleyball and Golf Teams in Action

Hauser Girls Varsity Volleyball

The Hauser Jets varsity volleyball team took to the court on Saturday at the Morristown Invitational. Despite a strong effort, the Jets fell to the competition 3-1. The match scores were as follows:

Hauser High School: 0, 0, 1, 2

Morristown Invitational: 2, 2, 2, 0

While the Jets fought hard, they came up short against a tough Morristown squad. The team will look to bounce back in their next match on August 20th when they travel to Jennings County High School for a 7:30 pm game. Let’s rally behind the Jets as they prepare for the next challenge!

Hauser Girls Varsity Golf

The Hauser girls’ golf team hit the links at North Branch for a three-way match against North Decatur and Edinburgh on Thursday night. The team put forth a solid effort, finishing third with a score of 262. Here’s how our Jets performed:

Beckah Sessions led the way with a 62

Abigayle Trotter followed closely with a 66

Cheyanne Moody and Lydia Taylor each carded a 67

North Decatur topped the leaderboard with a team score of 229, followed by Edinburgh with 248. The Jets will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Sunrise in Madison for their next match.