Hauser Athletics Recap: Volleyball and Golf Teams in Action
Hauser Girls Varsity Volleyball
The Hauser Jets varsity volleyball team took to the court on Saturday at the Morristown Invitational. Despite a strong effort, the Jets fell to the competition 3-1. The match scores were as follows:
- Hauser High School: 0, 0, 1, 2
- Morristown Invitational: 2, 2, 2, 0
While the Jets fought hard, they came up short against a tough Morristown squad. The team will look to bounce back in their next match on August 20th when they travel to Jennings County High School for a 7:30 pm game. Let’s rally behind the Jets as they prepare for the next challenge!
Hauser Girls Varsity Golf
The Hauser girls’ golf team hit the links at North Branch for a three-way match against North Decatur and Edinburgh on Thursday night. The team put forth a solid effort, finishing third with a score of 262. Here’s how our Jets performed:
- Beckah Sessions led the way with a 62
- Abigayle Trotter followed closely with a 66
- Cheyanne Moody and Lydia Taylor each carded a 67
North Decatur topped the leaderboard with a team score of 229, followed by Edinburgh with 248. The Jets will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Sunrise in Madison for their next match.
For more updates, follow Hauser Athletics at https://hauserathletics.com/ and on X at @AthleticsHauser. Go Jets!