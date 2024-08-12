Hauser Athletic Department Announces All Sports Passes for 2024-2025 Season

Attention Jet Nation! The Hauser Athletic Department is excited to announce the return of ALL Sports Passes for the 2024-2025 athletic season. These passes offer fantastic value and access, making it easier than ever to support our student-athletes throughout the year.

ALL Sports Pass Details:

Validity: Passes are valid for any Junior High and High School contest.

Passes are valid for any Junior High and High School contest. Exclusions: Passes are not accepted at any MHC Tournament or IHSAA Tournament events.

Free Admission for Students:

Hope Elementary and Hauser Jr.-Sr. High School Students: All students with a valid Student ID will be admitted FREE to all athletic events. This is a great opportunity for students to show their school spirit and support their peers in various sports.

Purchase Your E-Tickets Online:

Jet Fans, we’ve made it even easier for you to get your tickets! You can now purchase e-tickets for any HOME and select Away contests online. Simply use the link or QR code provided to secure your tickets quickly and easily.

Purchase Tickets Here https://websites.eventlink.com/s/hauser-jr.sr.-high-school/Tickets

Don’t miss out on any of the action this season. Get your ALL Sports Pass today, and let’s fill the stands with Jet pride!

For more details, visit the Hauser Athletics website or follow the link above. Thank you for your continued support of Hauser Athletics!

#JetNation #HauserJets #AllSportsPass #SupportLocalSports #HauserAthletics #HighSchoolSports #IndianaSports #WCSISports