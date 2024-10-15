Haston Honored as Coach of the Week: A Bulldog Leads the Pack!

Columbus North head football coach, Logan Haston, is in the spotlight after being named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience and Certor Sports. Haston has been steering the Class 6A No. 10 Bulldogs to an impressive season, and the recognition comes right after North’s thrilling 35-34 double-overtime victory over Bloomington North.

Haston’s leadership both on and off the field has been key to the Bulldogs’ 7-1 record as they head toward the playoffs. This award honors his dedication to building a winning team and fostering a sense of community pride. It’s clear: Columbus North is charging full steam ahead with Haston at the helm. Congratulations , Coach Haston — you’re leading the pack!