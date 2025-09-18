Happ’s Blast Helps Cubs Clinch Playoff Berth

The Chicago Cubs punched their ticket to October baseball Wednesday with an 8-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, securing their first postseason berth since 2020.

Ian Happ was the hero, launching his 23rd homer of the season and driving in three runs. Rookie Moisés Ballesteros added a two-run blast of his own, while Justin Turner chipped in with clutch RBI singles. The Cubs wasted no time, plating four runs in the opening frame before Pittsburgh even recorded an out.

Chicago (88-64) has now won four straight and seven of its last eight, solidifying its spot atop the Wild Card standings. Starter Matthew Boyd worked three innings, while the bullpen carried the load, highlighted by Aaron Civale’s three scoreless frames for the win.

The North Siders are officially back in the playoff hunt, and with momentum rolling, Wrigleyville is ready to party like it’s 2016 again.