Haliburton’s Last-Second Heroics Lift Pacers Over Bucks in Thrilling Finish

If March Madness needed an NBA chapter, Tyrese Haliburton delivered one for the ages at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Indiana Pacers snapped their three-game skid in the most dramatic fashion, stunning the Milwaukee Bucks 115-114 thanks to a jaw-dropping four-point play from Haliburton in the final seconds.

With 3.4 seconds left, Haliburton:

Caught an inbounds pass while fading out of bounds

Drilled a contested three-pointer while being fouled by Giannis Antetokounmpo

Sank the game-winning free throw

The clutch finish capped a much-needed win for Indiana, who pulled even with Milwaukee for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Pascal Siakam led the charge with 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Bennedict Mathurin added 17.

T

he Pacers now hit the road Friday for a tough matchup against Philadelphia, looking to build on this momentum as they battle for home-court advantage in the playoffs.