Haliburton to Miss Entire 2025–26 Season After Achilles Surgery

The Indiana Pacers confirmed Monday what fans feared: star point guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the entire 2025–26 season after surgery to repair a torn right Achilles tendon suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Haliburton played through pain in Games 5 and 6, trying to will the Pacers to their first-ever NBA championship, but in the decisive game, his Achilles gave out as the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled away to win the title.

Pacers leadership praised Haliburton’s heart and leadership, calling him the emotional engine of the team. He averaged 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, and earned All-NBA honors this year, cementing his place as one of the league’s brightest young stars.

While Haliburton’s road to recovery begins now, the Pacers plan to build around his example of selflessness and resilience as they prepare for next season. His determination to return “better than ever” has already inspired teammates and fans alike, and the Blue & Gold will no doubt keep his spirit alive on the court while he rehabs.