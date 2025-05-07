Haliburton Magic Lifts Pacers to Unbelievable Game 2 Win

In one of the most dramatic playoff finishes in franchise history, the Indiana Pacers stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-119 on Tuesday night. Tyrese Haliburton delivered once again, sinking a game-winning 3-pointer with just 1.1 seconds left to steal Game 2 and give Indiana a 2-0 series lead.

Haliburton scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, including a crucial free throw and offensive rebound sequence leading to his clutch shot. Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith added 23 points apiece, helping Indiana overcome a 17-point second-half deficit.

Indiana’s resilience showed in the final minute, erasing a seven-point deficit behind two turnovers, offensive rebounds, and perfect execution. The Pacers now return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3 on Friday with a chance to take a 3-0 stranglehold in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.