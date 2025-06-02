Grizzly Cubs’ First-Inning Flurry Ends East’s Postseason Run

Franklin 8, Columbus East 2 – Sectional Semifinal Recap

A rough first inning proved costly for Columbus East baseball, as the Franklin Grizzly Cubs plated seven early runs and held off a resilient Olympians rally to win 8-2 in Friday’s sectional semifinal.

East’s bats came alive late, as JD Rotert and Eli Tindell strung together hits to help Bige Asher knock in two runs in the sixth. Rotert finished 2-for-3 and added a triple, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the early hole.

Kaden Arnholt provided strong relief, tossing scoreless frames from the second through fifth innings. The Olympians end the season at 8-20 and graduate six seniors, but return both key pitchers in Arnholt and Rotert heading into 2026.