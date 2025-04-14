Greene Lights Up the Mound as Reds Complete Sweep

The Cincinnati Reds are heating up at just the right time—and ace Hunter Greene is leading the charge. On Sunday, Greene delivered seven shutout innings in a dominant 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates to complete a three-game sweep.

The 6-foot-5 right-hander struck out eight while allowing just two hits, extending his personal scoreless streak to 18.2 innings. It’s the longest run by a Reds starter since 1989, and the latest reminder that Greene has ace-level stuff.

Offensively, the Reds got key contributions from Elly De La Cruz and Santiago Espinal, who each drove in runs to give Cincinnati the cushion it needed. The bullpen did the rest, retiring the final 23 Pirates batters to slam the door.

With the sweep secured, the Reds return home to host the Mariners, with Nick Lodolo taking the mound Tuesday looking to keep Cincinnati’s hot streak rolling.