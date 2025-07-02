Grant Claims Night 1 at IMS – Tonight, Championship Dirt Racing Returns!

Let’s trade basketballs for backstretch slides—because the BC39 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway roared into action last night, and night one was pure dirt track drama.

Justin Grant, who won this same event in 2023, survived caution flags, lead changes, and a green-white-checkered finale to win Tuesday’s 30-lap USAC Midget feature. The racing was nothing short of spectacular, with Grant, Daison Pursley, Kale Drake, and more trading paint and throwing sliders like dirt track legends.

Levi Ballard stole the show in the Junior Sprint feature, driving from 14th to first to capture the checkered flag—outdueling Owen Larson, son of NASCAR superstar Kyle Larson.

And the best part? Night two is tonight, with the full BC39 championship program on tap. Gates open at 4, driver autographs start at 4:30, and the green flag drops at 7 for a 39-lap finale paying over twenty thousand bucks to the winner. If you’ve never experienced the magic of midget racing under the lights at the Brickyard, this is your shot—it’s grassroots racing at its absolute best.