Grand Slam Glam: Reds Rally Past Sox

The Cincinnati Reds delivered some fireworks of their own in Boston, rallying for an 8–4 win to avoid a sweep and send the Red Sox packing. The big blow came off the bat of Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who launched his first career grand slam in the seventh inning, igniting a five-run rally that left Fenway stunned.

Nick Martinez battled through nearly seven innings on the mound while Elly De La Cruz and TJ Friedl added RBIs to keep the pressure on. That slam marked Cincinnati’s sixth of the season — clearly, these bats know how to strike when the bases are juiced!

The Reds now pack up and head to Philadelphia to keep the momentum rolling into their next series.