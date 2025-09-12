Golden Bears sweep Jets in straight sets

Shelbyville 3, Hauser 0 — Volleyball (25-17, 25-16, 25-10)

HOPE — Shelbyville brought the honey and the sting, sweeping Hauser in three sets and keeping the Jets grounded for most of the night. Charleston Gelfius muscled six kills and added two assist blocks, while Regan Mack patrolled the backcourt with 10 digs and a solo stuff. Leah Manley piloted the attack with 16 assists and chipped four kills and nine digs; Kaidenze Shoaf floated four aces and five kills to keep the servers’ runway busy. Hayden Dickey added two assist blocks and two aces as Hauser (5-11) kept swinging through turbulence but couldn’t extend rallies long enough to take control.