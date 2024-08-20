Girls Soccer- August 19th

Columbus North Slips in Season Opener Against Center Grove

The Columbus North girls’ soccer team faced a tough challenge in their season opener, falling 3-1 to Center Grove. Despite the loss, the Bull Dogs showed promise, with Avery Baker scoring their lone goal, assisted by Sydney O’Hara. Danika Hoehn was solid in goal, making eight saves to keep her team in the game.

The Bull Dogs will be looking to rebound as they host Seymour High School on Thursday, August 22nd, with the JV game at 5:00 PM EDT and the varsity match at 6:30 PM EDT at the BCSC Soccer Complex.

Columbus East Faces a Rough Start Against Franklin

The Columbus East girls’ soccer team opened their season with a 3-1 loss to Franklin. The Olympians struggled to contain Franklin’s offense, getting outshot 27-5. Sophie Glick managed to score for East, thanks to a well-placed assist from Emma Christie, who was also busy in goal, racking up 15 saves before Natasha Armstrong added five more saves in the final 20 minutes.

Columbus East will look to improve when they face Bloomington North High School at home on Wednesday, August 21st, with the varsity match at 6:00 PM EDT, followed by a JV half at 7:30 PM EDT.