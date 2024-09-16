Girls Golf Sectionals Tee Off This Week: Local Teams Eyeing Regional Spots

The 2024-25 IHSAA Girls Golf State Tournament kicks off this week with Sectionals, and our local teams are gearing up for a shot at advancing to Regionals. Sectional 26 will take place at Cascades Golf Course in Bloomington on Monday, September 23, starting at 8:30 AM ET. Columbus East, Columbus North, and Hauser will be competing alongside neighbors Indian Creek, Edinburgh, and Brown County as they drive for success.

The stakes are high as the top three teams with the lowest scores will advance to Regionals. In the event of a tie for the top three spots, the teams must compete in a playoff to determine who moves on. In addition to team competition, the top three low-scoring individuals—excluding those who advance with their teams—will also earn a spot in Regionals, with ties for the third individual spot settled in a playoff.

Joining our local schools in Sectional 26 are Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Edgewood, Martinsville, and Owen Valley, making for a packed field of talented golfers ready to swing for the fences and secure their place in the next round of the tournament.

With free admission, it’s the perfect opportunity to come out and support these young athletes as they navigate the greens and aim for a trip to Regionals. Our Columbus East Olympians, Columbus North Bull Dogs, Hauser Jets, and neighboring schools will be giving it their all on the course.

Mark your calendars for Monday, September 23, and get ready for some exciting golf action at Cascades GC in Bloomington. Let’s cheer on our local golfers as they take on the challenge and try to sink their putts on the road to state glory!