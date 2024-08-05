Girls Golf Season Tees Off in Bartholomew County

The fall sports season is teeing off in Bartholomew County, and all eyes are on our talented girls’ golf teams as they swing into action.

Columbus East Hits the Fairway First

Leading the charge is Columbus East, which will be driving for success today at the prestigious Bloomington South GGO Invitational. This tournament is no walk in the park, with tough competitors like Carmel, Franklin Community, and Noblesville sharing the green. The Olympians are hoping to putt their best foot forward and start the season with a bang. East had a strong season last year, but lost a lot of talent to graduation last year, and are a young team.

Columbus North Set to Drive Next Week

Next up on the tee box is Columbus North, which will be starting its season next week. The Bull Dogs are looking to chip away at the competition with a series of strong performances. One of the highlights of the season will be their head-to-head match against Columbus East on September 17, a showdown that promises to be a hole-in-one for local sports enthusiasts. North is the more experienced of the 3 local teams this year, returning their best players from last season.

Hauser Debuts on the Greens

This season is particularly special as it marks the debut of Hauser’s girls’ golf team. The Jets are ready to take flight and show their skills on the course. They tee off their season next week, and while they might be the rookies, they are determined to make their mark. Hauser’s entry into the girls’ golf scene adds a new layer of excitement and competition, making every match a must-watch event.