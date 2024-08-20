Girls Golf- August 19th

Columbus North Hits a Hole in One with Season-Best Performance

Columbus North’s girls’ golf team teed off against Greenwood with a bang, posting a season-best score of 179. The Bull Dogs were on par, led by Lindsey Hartwell, who shot a 1-over-par 36 and nailed her first eagle of the season. Strong performances from the rest of the team contributed to the victory, setting the stage for a promising season.

The Bull Dogs will look to keep the good times rolling when they host Batesville High School today, Tuesday, August 20th, at 4:30 PM EDT at Harrison Lake Country Club.

Columbus East Faces a Rough Round Against Seymour

Columbus East’s girls’ golf team had a tough outing against Seymour, falling 191-205 at Otter Creek. The Olympians struggled to find their swing, despite strong efforts from Abby King and Sophia Begley, who each shot a 49. However, it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

The Olympians will aim for a better performance when they compete against Greenwood Community High School on Wednesday, August 21st, at 5:00 PM EDT.