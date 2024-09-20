Game Recap: Fever Fall Short in Record-Breaking Finale, Prepare for Playoff Battle

The Indiana Fever wrapped up their regular season with a nail-biter, falling just short in a 92-91 loss to the Washington Mystics in front of a sold-out crowd of 20,711 at Capital One Arena, setting a WNBA attendance record. Despite the defeat, the Fever showed plenty of fight as they gear up for their first-round playoff series against the Connecticut Sun this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

Indiana’s bench came alive, scoring a season-high 53 points. Kristy Wallace led the way with a season-high 17 points off the bench, while NaLyssa Smith added 16 points and 5 rebounds. Aliyah Boston and Katie Lou Samuelson chipped in 10 points each, helping keep the Fever competitive until the final moments. Rookie sensation Caitlin Clark also left her mark, recording 8 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds, while setting a franchise record for the most points in a regular season with 769.

The Fever started hot, leading 20-2 early in the first quarter. However, a late run by the Mystics cut Indiana’s lead to just two points at the end of the quarter. Washington took control in the second half, stretching the lead to 16 points before the Fever mounted a furious fourth-quarter comeback, outscoring the Mystics 25-10. Despite the push, Indiana came up just short, and they now turn their focus to the playoffs. With their bench firing on all cylinders, Indiana will look to upset the No. 3 seed Sun and make a deep postseason run.